Armenian Ambassador meets Secretary-General of Organization of American States

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to the US Varuzhan Nersesyan on December 20 met with Secretary-General of Organization of American States Luis Almagro, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting Ambassador Nersesyan attached importance to Armenia’s engagement in the Organization’s activities with a status of observer and added that it’s a favorable platform to hold dialogue between Armenia and the Organization’s members. He highlighted Luis Almagro’s personal role in the development of relations between Armenia and the Organization.

In his turn Luis Almagro congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and expressed hope that the productive cooperation with Armenia will continue. He regretted that he couldn’t take part in the recent La Francophonie Summit in Armenia, but reaffirmed his plan to visit Armenia next year.

The officials also touched upon the ongoing democratic reforms in Armenia and the regional developments, including the peaceful settlement of the Artsakh conflict and the issues relating to Syria’s religious minorities and Armenian community.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan