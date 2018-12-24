Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 December

Pashinyan to meet with Putin in Moscow


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Moscow on a working visit on December 27 where he is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The officials will discuss issues relating to the cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

