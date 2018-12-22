Prosecutor's office will appeal release of Manvel Grigoryan on bail

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia will appeal the decision of the court of 1st instance which yesterday released MP Manvel Grigoryan from jail on bail, head of the press service of the Prosecutor’s Office Arevik Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

“The Prosecutor General’s Office has received the decision of the court. It’s not grounded and the prosecution will appeal the decision of the court”, Arevik Khachatryan said.

Judge of Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction Davit Balayan satisfied the motion of the lawyers of MP, retired General Manvel Grigoryan on December 21. He has been released on 25 million AMD bail.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged for illegal possession of firearms and grand theft.

He was remanded in custody on June 16, and then was stripped of immunity by the Parliament on June 19.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan