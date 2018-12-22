Robert Kocharyan’s lawyer says document for applying to ECHR ready

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. It’s a matter of 1-2 days to apply to the ECHR over the case of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan. The complaint is fully ready, ARMENPRESS reports Kocharyan’s lawyer Hayk Alumyan told the reporters.

“Right now the complaint to be sent to the ECHR is in my office, fully ready. Some other documents are necessary. It’s a matter of 1-2 days for it to be sent to the ECHR”, Alumyan said.

