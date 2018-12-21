Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker wish Pashinyan ‘every success’ in leading Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker addressed a joint letter to Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulating on his bloc’s victory in the general election, the EU delegation reported.

Below is the letter as published on the EU Delegation to Armenia Facebook account.

“Excellency

We would like to congratulate you on your political alliance's victory in Armenia's parliamentary elections of 9 December 2018. The elections were held with respect for fundamental freedoms and enjoyed broad public trust. You received a strong mandate for reforms from the citizens of Armenia.

The European Union stands ready to support you in your reform agenda. The EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, provisionally applied since 1 June 2018, provides a solid framework for our cooperation and an ambitious blueprint for reforms.

It will also support a resilient economic and social system conducive to building Armenia's prosperity. We look forward to working together to implement the Agreement to the benefit of all Armenian citizens.

At the broader, regional level, we count on Armenia's continued engagement within the Eastern Partnership, which will mark its tenth anniversary in 2019. We also count on your renewed efforts to promote regional peace and security.



We wish you every success in leading your country".



Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan