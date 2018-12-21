Armenian Ambassador holds farewell meetings in Vienna, Austria

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador Arman Kirakosyan, who completes his diplomatic mission in Austria and international organizations in Vienna, met with Lassina Zerbo - Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Armenian Ambassador thanked the CTBTO Executive Secretary for the productive cooperation during his mission and the programs conducted by the organization in Armenia. In his turn Lassina Zerbo highly appreciated Arman Kirakosyan’s personal contribution to developing Armenia’s cooperation with the CTBTO. The Ambassador reaffirmed the invitation sent to the CTBTO Executive Secretary to visit Armenia, stating that it will be a chance to get acquainted with the programs being implemented by the CTBTO support. At the end of the meeting Lassina Zeerbo wished success to the Ambassador in his future activities.

On December 19 Ambassador Arman Kirakosyan also had a farewell meeting with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Director General Li Yong. At the meeting Li Yong touched upon the recent and ongoing programs of the UNIDO in Armenia which greatly contributed to the upgrading and recovery of some sectors of the country’s economy, including textile production. Ambassador Kirakosyan thanked the UNIDO Director General for the effective cooperation, highlighting the latter’s personal contribution to the regulation of some issues related to Armenia. The Ambassador said the invitation to Li Yong to visit Armenia is in force, and in response the UNIDO Director General said he plans to visit Armenia in the second half of 2019. He added that he will be happy to participate in any business forum in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan