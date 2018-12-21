Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 December

President of Artsakh awards former Ombudsman with “Mkhitar Gosh” medal


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan today signed a decree on awarding former human rights defender of the Artsakh Republic Ruben Melikyan with the “Mkhitar Gosh” medal for efficient work and substantial contribution in the field of human rights protection, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

