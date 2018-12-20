Armenia’s economic activity increases by 5.7% January-November 2018

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. According to the main macro-economic indicators released by the National Statistical Committee, Armenia’s economic activity rate in January-November 2018 increased by 5.7% compared to January-November 2017. The economic activity rate comprised 3.6% against November of 2017, reports Armenpress.

According to the data of the Statistical Committee, the industrial production volume increased by 4.1% January-November 2018, by 1.1% against November 2017, but decreased by 7.8% compared to October.

Growth in electricity production volume comprised 2.4%, whereas that in the construction sector – 5.5%.

The trade turnover volumes increased by 9.2% in January-November 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. The volume of services (without trade) has also increased by 18.4%.

As for the consumer prices, this year in January-August the prices increased by 2.6% compared to January-August 2017.

The gross agricultural output volume decreased by 8.1% in January-November 2018 compared to January-November 2017.

The external trade turnover increased by 19.1%, moreover, the export grew by 9.8% and the import by 24.2%.

In January-November 2018 the average monthly nominal salary increased by 3.9%.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



