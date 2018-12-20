Call to stop arms race ought not be confused with lack of capability, says Armenia
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian foreign ministry is one again calling for stopping the arms race in the region, but it is noting that this call oughtn’t be confused with a lack of capabilities of Armenia.
“The arms race in the region is always open in our agenda,” foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said at a press briefing today. “Caretaker Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has also mentioned this during the OSCE Ministerial Conference. For the record, what for some is a business, is a lethal tool for our people. This issue is being raised by the foreign ministry in multilateral arenas. However, this statement of ours shouldn’t be confused with a lack of capabilities, we can confidently note that the Armenian military has sufficient capabilities for defending the security of Artsakh and Armenia,” she said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan