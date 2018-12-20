Armenian government approves ratification of EEU-Iran FTZ interim agreement

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Government has approved the legislative initiative on ratifying the interim agreement aimed at creating a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran.

The agreement was signed on May 17, 2018 in Kazakhstan.

In accordance to obligations stipulated in the international treaty, the government will forward it to the Constitutional Court to determine its constitutionality. If confirmed, it will be submitted to parliament.

The interim agreement is signed for three years, during which the sides must reach a final agreement on the free trade zone.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan