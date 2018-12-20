Yerevan City Councilor named interim rector of economics university

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The academic board of the Armenian State University of Economics has appointed Ruben Hayrapetyan, acting Head of the Management Department, to serve as interim rector of the university following the dismissal of Atoyan. Hayrapetyan is the youngest professor in Armenia at 31 years of age.

Caretaker Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan was also in attendance of the board meeting.

The student council thanked the former rector and congratulated Hayrapetyan.

Ruben Hayrapetyan is also a Yerevan City Councilor from the My Step Alliance.

