Bright Armenia faction to nominate Mane Tandilyan’s candidacy for position of Vice-Speaker of Parliament


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Bright Armenia faction will nominate the candidacy of Mane Tandilyan for the position of the Vice-Speaker of the Parliament, party spokesperson Ani Samsonyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

The Parliament elects Speaker and three Vice-Speakers from its staff. One of the Vice-Speakers is elected from the number of MPs included in the opposition factions.

