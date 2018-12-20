Bright Armenia faction to nominate Mane Tandilyan’s candidacy for position of Vice-Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Bright Armenia faction will nominate the candidacy of Mane Tandilyan for the position of the Vice-Speaker of the Parliament, party spokesperson Ani Samsonyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

The Parliament elects Speaker and three Vice-Speakers from its staff. One of the Vice-Speakers is elected from the number of MPs included in the opposition factions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan