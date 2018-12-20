President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on Day of National Security Serviceman

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan addressed a congratulatory message in connection with the Day of the National Security Serviceman, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“Dear servicemen and veterans of the National Security Service,

On behalf of the republic's authorities and myself personally I convey my cordial congratulations on your professional holiday.

National security system is among the pivotal directions of the state's activity and occupies a special place in the state building process.

You carry out important duties aimed at ensuring the security of our state and people, protecting the legitimate interests and rights of citizens, contributing to the sustainable and steady development of the society. It requires high professionalism, principle stance and commitment to the native country.

The state will further on do its utmost to improve the working and social conditions of national security officers.

Dear friends,

I once again congratulate you on the Day of the National Security Serviceman wishing peace, robust health and success in your difficult and responsible service”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan