Pashinyan informs about great probability of abolishing Ministry of Diaspora

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. There is great probability that there will be no Ministry of Diaspora in the new structure of the Government, ARMENPRERSS reports acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told in a conversation with the participants of “Potential” project.

“Now we are in the stage of discussions and our key task is to achieve a maximally effective level of state administration, including in the relations with the Diaspora. There is the probability that we will have no Ministry of Diaspora in the new Government and that probability is rather high, but this does not mean that we will not make the connections between Armenia and Diaspora effective through other state bodies”, Pashinyan said.

The acting PM said nothing final, but noted that a number of options for this issue are on the table.

“The most important issue is that all our ministries, without exception, have a component of relations with the Diaspora, and the Ministry of Diaspora is engaged in all those components. This is an institutional issue that we have to solve and there are a number of options”, Pashinyan said.

Earlier Nikol Pashinyan had announced that they have the goal of decreasing the number of ministries.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan