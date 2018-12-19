Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 December

Public Radio executive director resigns


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Executive Director of Armenia’s Public Radio Mark Grigoryan has resigned, the Public Radio told ARMENPRESS.

A group of staff members of the Public Radio were demanding his resignation.

They had later declared a strike.

Grigoryan was appointed to the position in 2017 June by the Public TV, Radio Council.

