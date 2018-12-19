Representatives of My Step alliance elected to parliament to hold meeting

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. My Step alliance will hold meeting today at 19:30 in Yerevan’s Armenia Marriott hotel, Yelk faction MP Alen Simonyan told Armenpres.

The lawmaker didn’t provide any detail about the issue which will be discussed.

“It’s just a meeting with the representatives of the alliance who were elected to the parliament, with quite a major staff”, he said.

Snap parliamentary elections of Armenia were held on December 9.

Based on the election results, three political forces have been elected to the parliament: My Step alliance – 70.44% of votes, Prosperous Armenia party – 8.27% and Bright Armenia party – 6.37%.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan