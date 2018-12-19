Yerevan City Council’s confirmation vote for 2019 budget expected on December 25

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council will convene a sitting on December 25 for the confirmation of the 2019 city budget.

According to the draft, the budget is composed of 83,077,572.0 drams in revenue, 84,346,812.0 drams in spending, and 1,269.240 drams in deficit.

Councilors will also debate the 2019-2023 development action plan of the city

The LUYS (Light) faction of the City Council has said that it has studied the draft budget and conluded that it is even worse than the 2018 budget, that was criticized and voted down by the Yelk faction.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan