President of Artsakh receives Bright Armenia party’s delegation
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan today received the delegation of the "Lusavor Hayastan" (Bright Armenia) party led by leader Edmon Marukyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The President congratulated the party on the results of the recent snap parliamentary elections of Armenia and entering the parliament, wishing them effective work.
The meeting addressed various issues on state-building, as well as domestic and foreign policies.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
