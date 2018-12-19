Armenia, Greece hold political consultations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian and Greek foreign ministries have held political consultations on December 17th in Athens, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

The Armenian delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Garen Nazarian, while the Greek side was led by Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Georgios Katrougalos.

The bilateral political agenda was discussed, and ideas were exchanged over further deepening of cooperation in the commercial, scientific-academic, cultural and other areas.

Addressing the current phase and development prospects of the Armenia-EU cooperation, Nazarian introduced the application process of CEPA by Armenia and attached importance to Greece’s ratification of the document.

The sides also exchanged ideas over commencing dialogue about liberalization of EU entry visas, and support from EU countries in this process.

Regional and international matters of mutual interest were also discussed.

At the request of the Greek officials, Nazarian briefed on the latest developments in the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. In turn, Katrougalos presented the Greek stance over the Cyprus issue.

Issues concerning cooperation and mutual support in multilateral and international arenas were also addressed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan