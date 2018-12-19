Armenian Ambassador hosted by UAE minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mher Mkrtumyan on December 17 has been received by UAE minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian Ambassador conveyed the warm greetings and wishes of acting foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to Sheikh Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahya.

During the meeting wide range of issues relating to the agenda of the bilateral relations were discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan