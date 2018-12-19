Damascus shines bright in New Year decorations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Damascus has been decorated with New Year lights ahead of holidays, and after long-lasting bloodshed Syrians are walking around the city normally, and visiting Christmas markets.

A video by Sputnik News shows the illuminated city.

The Christian district of the Syrian capital is also holding church masses ahead of Christmas.

According to various estimates, 6-10% of the Syrian population are Christians.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan