Damascus shines bright in New Year decorations
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Damascus has been decorated with New Year lights ahead of holidays, and after long-lasting bloodshed Syrians are walking around the city normally, and visiting Christmas markets.
A video by Sputnik News shows the illuminated city.
The Christian district of the Syrian capital is also holding church masses ahead of Christmas.
According to various estimates, 6-10% of the Syrian population are Christians.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
