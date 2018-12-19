Four UK opposition parties table vote of no-confidence in government

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Four opposition parties in the United Kingdom have introduced a vote of no confidence motion in the government.

The move comes after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn demanded a Commons vote on PM Theresa May’s future after she confirmed a vote on her Brexit deal would not take place until after Christmas, The Independent reported.

The four parties that tabled the vote of no confidence are the SNP, Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Greens. The motion was filed after the opposition party leaders held a meeting.

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford MP met with Liberal Democrat Leader Vince Cable, Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts and Green MP Caroline Lucas on Tuesday and they took a joint decision to put forward a vote of no confidence in the names of the opposition leaders.

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford was quoted by the Independent as saying: “Opposition leaders have taken the decision to table a vote of no-confidence in the UK government under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act – something Jeremy Corbyn has failed to do. Labour has failed to hold the UK government to account over their shambolic Brexit negotiations. Their motion of no-confidence in the prime minister on Monday was a gimmick – we attempted to strengthen it with our own amendment and it’s regrettable it was not offered time for debate in parliament”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan