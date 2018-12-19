Fire engulfs 600 stilt homes in Manaus, Brazil

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. A fire raced through a neighborhood in the Brazilian jungle city of Manaus early on Tuesday, engulfing at least 600 wooden houses built on stilts due to seasonal floods and sending thousands fleeing from their homes, Reuters reported.

According to preliminary reports no fatalities have taken place.

More than 2,000 residents were forced to evacuate the area for safety concerns.

Four people were injured, local authorities said.

Although the cause of the fire is still to be determined, authorities said they believe it may have been triggered by a pressure cooker explosion in one of the homes.

