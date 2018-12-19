Road condition update: Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. On December 19, as of 08:30, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

The Vardenyats Pass is open for passenger vehicles, but is closed for trucks.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

Snowfalls are reported in Vardenis town of Gegharkunik province.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires when travelling to provinces.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan