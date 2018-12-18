With its impartial and credible news ARMENPRESS will continue providing reliable information about Armenia – Nikol Pashinyan congratulates ARMENPRESS on 100th anniversary

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS news agency with its activities of one century has gained its important place in the history of the Republic of Armenia, reads the statement of acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who congratulated ARMENPRESS on 100th anniversary of establishment.

“Dear staff of ARMENPRESS,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of ARMERNPRESS news agency. The news agency with its activities of one century has gained its important place in the history of the Republic of Armenia. Information and photos of almost all key events of our three republics exist in the rich archive of the news agency, which are an important documentary heritage of our country.

Greatly valuing the path of ARMENPRESS I am confident that with its impartial and credible news the agency will continue providing reliable information about events related to the Republic of Armenia taking place both inside and outside our country, and will foster the protection of citizens’ rights, raising key public issues as a representative of the 4th power, and the continuous development of media.

I wish the entire staff of ARMENPRESS endless creative energy, new achievements and success in their future activities”, reads the congratulatory message of the acting PM of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan