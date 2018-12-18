‘Role and importance of ARMENPRESS is signified even more in today’s ever-changing conditions’ – NSS chief’s greetings on centennial

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Director of National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan has congratulated ARMENPRESS Director Aram Ananyan on the agency’s 100th anniversary of foundation.

“Only professional devotees can publish and globally distribute information every day and every hour for 100 years, be in the focal point on events and remain so vigorous, full of new ideas. Being created as the telegraph agency of the first independent republic and then renamed ARMENPRESS, it became the main distributor of official, political, economic and cultural news of the Republic of Armenia. In today’s ever-changing conditions the role and significance of the national news agency, ARMENPRESS, is valued even more. It is the permanent microphone of our state in the news arena, the voice of Armenia and its people in the multilingual world,” he said, wishing development, empowering, new successes and effective cooperation.

