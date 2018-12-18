Repatriated Syrian-Armenian businessmen express desire to participate in restoration of Syria at Assad meeting

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Syria Bashar Assad has held a meeting in his office with a delegation of Syrian-Armenians who have settled in Armenia. The delegation was led by George Barseghyan, president of the Coordination Center of Syrian-Armenians’ Issues NGO, Arevelk reported.

During the meeting discussions were held over the situation in Syria and the reconstruction process of the country.

Syrian-Armenian businessmen who have settled in Armenia expressed desire to participate in the reconstruction of Syria.

President Assad said that Armenia’s principled stance and its support during the entire period of the terrorist war waged against Syria enabled to say that Armenia be one of the leading countries who have the fair right to participate in the restoration of Syria.

