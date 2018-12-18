Upcoming appointments still under discussion at Civil Contract Party

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Board of the Civil Contract Party, that is part of the My Step Alliance – the winner of the general election – continues discussions on appointments in governmental positions.

Civil Contract spokesperson Vahan Kostanyan neither denied nor confirmed to ARMENPRESS the reports that culture minister Lilit Makunts will be the My Step faction leader in parliament, and that elected MP Hakob Simidyan will be appointed secretary of the faction.

“There are no clear decisions yet,” Kostanyan said, adding that discussions continue.

My Step Alliance, led by incumbent caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan, won a landslide 70,44% of votes in the December 9 general election.

