Bright Armenia party congratulates 100th jubilee of ARMENPRESS

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Bright Armenia party congratulated ARMENPRESS state news agency on the 100th anniversary of its establishment.

The congratulatory letter reads:

“The Bright Armenia party sincerely congratulates you on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the news agency.

We are confident that as a first state news agency of the First Republic of Armenia, you have played a unique and key role in the development of press of independent Armenia.

We wish you uninterrupted, active work and new creative coverage”.

Armenia’s first ARMENPRESS news agency today celebrates its 100th anniversary.

ARMENPRESS news agency was established on December 18, 1918 when by the decision of the National Council of the first Armenian Republic an unprecedented state-run news agency, Armenian Telegraph Agency, was created. Currently, ARMENPRESS news agency operates as a Closed Joint-Stock Company the stocks of which are owned by the Republic of Armenia. The agency is the oldest in Armenia. At the moment it produces eleven newslines: official, politics, economy, society, regional, international, Armenian world, culture, sport, life, innovation, interviews and photo news.

