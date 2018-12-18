Ex-PM congratulates ARMENPRESS on 100th anniversary

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Former Prime Minister of Armenia (1992-1993) Khosrov Harutyunyan has offered his congratulations on the 100th anniversary of foundation of ARMENPRESS.

“The accurate interpretation of results for the public are of significant importance for the state administrations system and generally the activity of the government,” Harutyunyan said.

“Unbiased and complete, professionally accurate information has exclusive and important significance both for the public and generally and for any government. In this context, a number of news agencies have undisputable role in the history of the newly independent Armenia, and first of all ARMENPRESS, because it was ARMENPRESS that was the source of the development of this information system, based on the information of which others were carrying out analysis, including experts and other mass media. Basically, ARMENPRESS assumed a role of a primary source of information, and I believe it succeeded,” he said.

