Acting culture minister congratulates 100th jubilee of ARMENPRESS

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s first news agency, that has passed a glorious path by covering the urgent issues of time, the key events in the country and outside it, today celebrates its 100th anniversary, acting minister of culture Lilit Makunts said in the congratulatory letter addressed to the news agency.

“Dear Mr. Ananyan, dear staff of ARMENPRESS news agency, I warmly congratulate you on the 100th jubilee of the establishment of the news agency, wish you constant and new achievements in the Armenian and international media field.

At this time of latest technologies, the agency walks in line with time by providing impartial, comprehensive, literate and multilingual news. During its one-century history ARMENPRESS has served as a perfect platform for the spread and popularization of the Armenian culture.

Armenia is a cradle of civilization, and you carry out the high mission to make the Armenian people’s cultural heritage recognized to the world, transmit that to the generations with an honor.

Once again congratulations, wish you productive work and good news”.

ARMENPRESS news agency was established on December 18, 1918 when by the decision of the National Council of the first Armenian Republic an unprecedented state-run news agency, Armenian Telegraph Agency, was created. Currently, ARMENPRESS news agency operates as a Closed Joint-Stock Company the stocks of which are owned by the Republic of Armenia. The agency is the oldest in Armenia. At the moment it produces eleven newslines: official, politics, economy, society, regional, international, Armenian world, culture, sport, life, innovation, interviews and photo news.

