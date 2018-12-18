Belarussian BelTA news agency’s Director General extends congratulations on 100th anniversary of ARMENPRESS

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Director General of BelTA news agency Irina Akulovich sent a congratulatory letter to Director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananyan on the 100th anniversary of the news agency’s establishment.

The letter reads: “Dear Mr. Ananyan, I congratulate you on this remarkable day – the 100th anniversary of the foundation of ARMENPRESS. Today ARMENPRESS is a powerful media structure, a reliable source of information about Armenia’s life. The rich experience, professionalism of its staff, the use of new technologies enable the agency to have a leading role in the country’s public life, actively develop the international cooperation. I wish you happiness, health and successful creative activity”.

Armenia’s first ARMENPRESS news agency today celebrates its 100th anniversary.

ARMENPRESS news agency was established on December 18, 1918 when by the decision of the National Council of the first Armenian Republic an unprecedented state-run news agency, Armenian Telegraph Agency, was created. Currently, ARMENPRESS news agency operates as a Closed Joint-Stock Company the stocks of which are owned by the Republic of Armenia. The agency is the oldest in Armenia. At the moment it produces eleven newslines: official, politics, economy, society, regional, international, Armenian world, culture, sport, life, innovation, interviews and photo news.

