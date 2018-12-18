Ex-Nepal PM Tulsi Giri dies aged 93
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Former Prime Minister of Nepal Tulsi Giri died on December 18 at the age of 93, his family source told Kathmandu Post.
He has passed away at his residence in capital Kathmandu.
Tulsi Giri was suffering from liver cancer for a long time.
Giri held the post of Prime Minister for three terms.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
