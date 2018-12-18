Prosecution launches criminal case on suspected vote buying case during general election

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan prosecution has opened a criminal case into a suspected vote buying case during the December 9 general election.

The case concerns both giving and receiving electoral bribes.

The prosecution said it has gathered evidence to support the suspicion that one citizen has given bribes to a number of voters in order to cast ballots for a specific candidate. The prosecution did not mention the identity of the suspect or who the candidate was.

The case has been forwarded to the Special Investigative Service.

