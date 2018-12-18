American judge orders poacher to watch Bambi once a month during 1-year prison term

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. A Missouri judge is turning to Walt Disney to make sure the poacher David Berry Jr. never illegally hunts again.

Lawrence County Judge Robert George sentenced Berry to a year in jail for illegally killing deer, taking only their heads and antlers and leaving the rest of their bodies to rot, CNN reports.

And while he's in jail, he's required to watch the Walt Disney movie "Bambi" once a month.

In the 1942 animated classic, Bambi's mother is shot and killed by hunters.

"Berry Jr.'s convictions are the tip of a long list of illegal fish and game activity by him and other members of his family," Lawrence County Conservation Agent Andy Barnes said.

Wildlife officers interviewed suspects from Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Canada, tying 14 Missouri residents to more than 230 charges across 11 counties.