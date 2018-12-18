Tbilisi moves national New Year Tree to First Republic Square
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze has ordered to install the national New Year Tree of Georgia in the First Republic Square, not in the Rustaveli Avenue – the usual place.
City Hall says the First Republic Square will become a traditional location for the New Year Tree, Gruziya Online reported.
Kaladze invited citizens to attend the lighting ceremony on December 22.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:45 Prosecution launches criminal case on suspected vote buying case during general election
- 11:22 American judge orders poacher to watch Bambi once a month during 1-year prison term
- 11:16 Chess federation extends greetings on ARMENPRESS centennial
- 11:09 Former PM Karen Karapetyan submits application for leaving Republican Party
- 10:55 A total of 80 journalists killed this year – Reporters Without Borders
- 10:44 Acting minister of sport and youth affairs congratulates ARMENPRESS on 100th anniversary
- 10:33 ‘Creative past of ARMENPRESS with century-old history is the wealth of all of us’ – acting FM Mnatsakanyan
- 10:15 Police Chief of Armenia congratulates ARMENPRESS on 100th anniversary of foundation
- 10:12 Walk in line with time – this is the guideline of ARMENPRESS
- 10:11 Tbilisi moves national New Year Tree to First Republic Square
- 09:55 Snowfalls reported on some roads in Armenia
- 09:54 Justice minister tours prisons
- 09:38 ARMENPRESS news agency marks 100th anniversary of establishment
- 09:01 European Stocks - 17-12-18
- 09:00 US stocks down - 17-12-18
- 08:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-12-18
- 08:58 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 17-12-18
- 08:57 Oil Prices Down - 17-12-18
- 12.17-19:52 Nikol Pashinyan receives delegation on behalf of Catholicos Aram I
- 12.17-18:52 Electronic system for reporting on corruption cases will be put into operation from January 1
- 12.17-17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-12-18
- 12.17-17:32 Asian Stocks - 17-12-18
- 12.17-17:21 Armenian ambassador meets with deputy FM of Belarus
- 12.17-17:10 Yerevan mayor tasks full revision of staffing lists to reveal irregularities
- 12.17-16:57 Diner at US restaurant finds pea-sized pearl in his lunch
- 12.17-15:51 Expert on Iranian studies sees readiness for long-term cooperation in political messages made from Iran and Armenia
- 12.17-14:53 Failure to tackle illegal fishing might cause irreversible consequences, warns Armenian Fishery and Hydro-Ecology Center
- 12.17-14:37 270 million drams allocated for capital renovations in prisons
- 12.17-14:37 Armenia and Russia process document guaranteeing transparency of biological laboratories
- 12.17-14:20 Mexico launches $7.4bn Tren Maya railway project
- 12.17-14:13 Georgian opposition announces non-stop demonstrations
- 12.17-14:05 Officials under investigation in construction-related case
- 12.17-13:41 Armenian President, Georgian PM exchange views on current agenda of bilateral relations in Tbilisi
- 12.17-13:27 Armenian premier’s spouse concludes Switzerland visit at Topalian College graduation event
- 12.17-13:25 Ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan meets with Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone
17:06, 12.14.2018
Viewed 1969 times ‘Me and Putin proposed Serzh Sargsyan to surrender five regions, he refused’ – Lukashenko on 2016 NK talks
10:42, 12.13.2018
Viewed 1918 times Trump lauds diligence of Armenian people
14:05, 12.14.2018
Viewed 1819 times Poland’s Pol-Mot Holding to establish tractor manufacturing plant in Armenia
12:18, 12.11.2018
Viewed 1739 times SWAT team, air support and 300+ officers crack down on Armenian-Georgian-Azerbaijani organized crime syndicate in France
15:58, 12.14.2018
Viewed 1665 times Lukashenko apologized to Pashinyan at ‘heated’ EEU summit