Tbilisi moves national New Year Tree to First Republic Square


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze has ordered to install the national New Year Tree of Georgia in the First Republic Square, not in the Rustaveli Avenue – the usual place.

City Hall says the First Republic Square will become a traditional location for the New Year Tree, Gruziya Online reported.

Kaladze invited citizens to attend the lighting ceremony on December 22.

