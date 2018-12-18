Snowfalls reported on some roads in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on December 18, as of 09:30, snowfalls are reported on the roads of Ashtarak, Aparan, Aragats, Spitak, Talin, Artik, Ararat, Vayk, Sisian and Goris towns and Talin-Maralik-Akhuryan highway.

The ministry told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass is closed for heavy and trailer vehicles.

Clearing operations are underway.

All the remaining roads of inter-state and republican significance are open in Armenia.

