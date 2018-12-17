Diner at US restaurant finds pea-sized pearl in his lunch

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Rick Antosh, an ordinary visitor, found a pea-sized pearl in his lunch at New York’s Grand Central Oyster Bar, New York Post reports.

He visited the restaurant on December 5 and ordered his usual $14.75 pan roast. Suddenly, while eating the dish, he felt a tiny object rolling around his mouth.

Executive chef Sandy Ingber said the pearl is extremely rare. “I am working here for 28 years. This is the second such case in my memory. And we sell over 5,000 oysters on the half shell every day”.

According to the specialists, the pearl may be worth thousands of dollars.

“I will definitely return and will try to find more pearls. You never know”, Rick Antosh said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan