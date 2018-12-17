Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 December

Georgian opposition announces non-stop demonstrations


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. “We are commencing demonstrations from tomorrow, that will not stop even for a single day,” Georgia’s Strength is in Unity opposition leader Grigor Vashadze said.

At the same time, he said that the non-stop demonstrations will be peaceful and within the law, Gruziya Online reported.

They are demanding early elections of parliament, as well as an entire shakeup of the electoral administration.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




