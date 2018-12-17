Pashinyan has always raised Russia-Azerbaijan weapons supply issue in discussions with Putin, says spokesperson

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Arman Yeghoyan has addressed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko’s statement on why the Armenian premier is not raising the weapons supply issue to Azerbaijan also before Russia.

“Addressing Mr. Lukashenko’s statement, I find it necessary to make several important notes. Unfortunately, Mr. Lukashenko continues the practice of disclosing the content of closed meetings.

Unfortunately, Mr. Lukashenko has disclosed from yet another closed meeting only what he himself had said, and did not disclose what answers he had received from the Armenian prime minister.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has always raised the problematic issue of the weapons sold to Azerbaijan by Russia during discussions with the Russian president, including in particular during the meeting mentioned by Mr. Lukashenko.

Armenia is set to continue discussions within the framework of the CSTO in the direction of ensuring the complete fulfillment of mutual allied obligations of the organization’s member countries,” Yeghoyan told ARMENPRESS.

