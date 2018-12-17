President Sahakyan introduces new director of Artsakh State Service on Emergency Situations to staff
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President Bako Sahakyan today visited the Artsakh Republic State Service on Emergency Situations, his Office told Armenpress.
The President introduced newly appointed director Levon Mnatsakanyan to the Service's staff wishing him efficient work.
The Head of the State thanked former director Karen Sargsyan for the carried-out activity and wished him success in the position of the Artsakh Republic President's representative at large.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
