Artsakh soldier wounded in shooting


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. An on-duty soldier of the Artsakh Defense Army has been wounded in a shooting.

Rafik Vahanyan, 19, suffered a gunshot wound around 15:50, December 16, while on duty in an unnamed military base in the southern direction, the Artsakh military said.

“The wounded servicemen was immediately transported to the military hospital, he is in a moderate condition. An investigation is underway to determine details of the incident,” the military said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




