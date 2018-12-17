Lusavor Hayastan under smear campaign attack after live TV question to Tsarukyan, claims Edmon Marukyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. A big smear campaign is being carried out against Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) Party, party leader Edmon Marukyan said on Facebook. He claims that the smear campaign involves great funds, fake social media accounts and media resources.

“They’ve commenced an attack”, he said. “People are calling, asking in a surprised way what has happened. I am explaining, but I see that no, this smear campaign is gaining great momentum. Have you declared war against us? Have you forgotten who we are, and who you are? You will wear out and go,” Marukyan said.

Marukyan says this smear campaign began after his question to Bargavatch Hayastan (Prosperous Armenia) party leader Gagik Tsarukyan during the live televised debates before the general election.

“I had one question for Gagik Tsarukyan, because he is part of the old regime. He claims they too are revolutionaries, that they have sent water to the revolutionaries. And can you imagine, in addition he is also disputing our activities. I have very calmly asked my question to Gagik Tsarukyan, I said that when you returned to politics in 2017, you absorbed the votes of Yelk [faction], became the second force. Businessmen have withdrawn from politics in New Armenia, why have you come to politics? I am explaining that politics and casinos are incompatible. There is no need to enter parliament in order to protect businessmen in New Armenia. So, people didn’t stomach my arguments,” Marukyan said, noting that now some are claiming that his party is a fake opposition.

He argues that this is an attempt to deviate Lusavor Hayastan from its agenda, but they will not succeed.

“They are writing Facebook posts full of personal insults. They are saying that [I] should be deprived of my mandate. My mandate was given to me by the people, no political force can deprive me,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan