“Yellow Vest” protesters clash with police in Paris, France

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Clashes occurred between the “Yellow Vest” protesters and the police in Paris, RIA Novosti reported.

More than thousand people gathered near the Elysee Palace. Police forces are deployed on the scene.

Earlier the police fired teargas to calm down the protesters.

The “Yellow Vest” activists are protesting against the price increase of fuel.

The massive protests launched on November 17.

The protesters were not satisfied with the proposal of French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe according to which the government will suspend the fuel tax rise for six months.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan