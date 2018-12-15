Over two dozen people convicted since 1993 for carrying out activities in Armenia by the order of Azerbaijan – NSS

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. More than two dozen people, who have been recruited by the Azerbaijani special services and carried out activities in Armenia by their order, have been convicted in Armenia since 1993 up to now, National Security Service Mayor Tigran Davitavyan said during a seminar for the media outlets, reports Armenpress.

“These people have worked in favor of Azerbaijan, collected information relating to military and scientific-technical fields and planned sabotage and murder attempts”, he said.

Head of the NSS scientific-educational center Armen Kinaktsyan added that they work with the presumption that these persons are much more, and they continue the search operations.

“Some of these people announce on time about communication, collaboration with the Azerbaijani side and are released from responsibility”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan