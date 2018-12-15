Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 December

UEFA fines Football Federation of Armenia


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) fined the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) with 18,000 Euros over football fans’ misconduct during a match with Gibraltar in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

A clash occurred between the groups of fans after the match, and the police had to intervene.

The Armenia-Gibraltar match was held on October 13. 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan    

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration