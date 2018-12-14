Ashot Smbatyan first Ambassador of Armenia to Liechtenstein

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Germany Ashot Smbatyan delivered the copies of credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education and Culture of Liechtenstein Aurelia Frick on December 13. Smbatyan will carry out diplomatic mission in the two countries on the principle of dual accreditation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Aurelia Frick said that she is glad for the relevant decision of the Republic of Armenia and highlighted the future development of relations between the two countries.

On the same day Ambassador Smbatyan delivered his credentials to Prince of Liechtenstein Alois von und zu Liechtenstein.

Following the ceremony of delivering credentials, a conversation took place between the Ambassador and the Prince, during which the Armenian Ambassador conveyed the greeting of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian to the Prince.

Ashot Smbatyan also met with some other high ranking officials of Liechtenstein.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan