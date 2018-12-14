Hayastan fund receives additional donations after telethon

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The donations received during the Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s November 22 Telethon 2018 have increased, with additional donations being received during the following period.

“Fundraisers and individual donations have continued after the November 22 Los Angeles Telethon 2018 too,” Hayastan All-Armenian Fund executive director Haykak Arshamyan told a news conference today.

Initially, $11,109,633 was raised during the telethon, but the number grew to $14,115,940 until now.

