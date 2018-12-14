Hayastan fund receives additional donations after telethon
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The donations received during the Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s November 22 Telethon 2018 have increased, with additional donations being received during the following period.
“Fundraisers and individual donations have continued after the November 22 Los Angeles Telethon 2018 too,” Hayastan All-Armenian Fund executive director Haykak Arshamyan told a news conference today.
Initially, $11,109,633 was raised during the telethon, but the number grew to $14,115,940 until now.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 13:46 Karen Sargsyan appointed Artsakh Republic President’s representative at large
- 13:43 Artsakh’s ex-defense minister appointed head of emergency situations service
- 13:27 UPDATED: Artsakh has new defense chief
- 13:25 Armenia’s Central Bank forecasts nearly 5% economic growth for 2018
- 13:15 Hayastan fund receives additional donations after telethon
- 13:06 40% of Armenia’s textile and apparel production exported to EU countries
- 13:02 Armenia’s macroeconomic and financial stability maintained even after domestic political changes – Fitch Ratings
- 12:31 Acting minister Arshakyan holds meeting with Head of EBRD Armenia Office
- 12:27 Human Rights Defender visits jailed ex-president Robert Kocharyan
- 11:36 Aurora Humanitarian Initiative issues call to action to fill the “Humanitarian Void” at Global Forum
- 11:26 Acting PM’s spouse attends concert dedicated to 30th anniversary of 1988 earthquake
- 11:22 Some roads difficult to pass in Armenia
- 11:08 Chinese researchers discuss possibility of combining Armenia’s North-South project with One Belt One Road
- 10:38 Yerevan New Year Tree lighting ceremony to be held on December 21
- 10:14 Vehicle customs clearance authority extends business hours to deal with growing number of imports
- 09:59 U.S. Senate passes resolution blaming MBS for Khashoggi murder
- 09:54 EU summit rules out renegotiation of Brexit deal
- 09:51 Strasbourg shooter killed by police in firefight
- 08:49 European Stocks - 13-12-18
- 08:47 US stocks - 13-12-18
- 08:46 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-12-18
- 08:45 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 13-12-18
- 08:44 Oil Prices Up - 13-12-18
- 12.13-22:33 U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations approves nomination of Lynne Tracy as U.S. Ambassador to Armenia
- 12.13-21:24 Russia wants fair and mutually acceptable settlement of NK conflict – Lavrov
- 12.13-21:12 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
- 12.13-20:58 Ambassador Świtalski optimistic over improvement of human rights in closed facilities – results of thematic contests summed up
- 12.13-19:54 Georgian PM congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on impressive victory of “My step” bloc
- 12.13-19:07 CSTO Gen-Sec’s appointment issue still unresolved – Pashinyan’s spokesperson denies Nazarbayev’s announcement
- 12.13-18:32 Nikol Pashinyan receives newly appointed Ambassador of Latvia to Armenia
- 12.13-18:21 Lebanese PM Saad Hariri congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on victory of “My step” block
- 12.13-17:40 Court verdict over ex-Secretary of Security Council's arrest motion to be delivered December 14
- 12.13-17:37 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-12-18
- 12.13-17:36 Asian Stocks - 13-12-18
- 12.13-17:27 Situation in Armenia is safe, under control – police respond to U.S. embassy travel alert
17:24, 12.07.2018
Viewed 1741 times Ex-president’s nephew discovered in Prague
13:02, 12.08.2018
Viewed 1534 times Rain down the firestorm: Armenian military showcases leviathan ballistic missile systems loaded with colossal firepower
12:18, 12.11.2018
Viewed 1490 times SWAT team, air support and 300+ officers crack down on Armenian-Georgian-Azerbaijani organized crime syndicate in France
16:52, 12.07.2018
Viewed 1438 times Pashinyan demands explanation from President of Belarus for disclosing content of CSTO closed-format session
10:42, 12.13.2018
Viewed 1348 times Trump lauds diligence of Armenian people