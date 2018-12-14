Armenian fan who rushed into stadium during Arsenal- Qarabağ match set free

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian fan who rushed into the stadium during Arsenal- Qarabağ match of the group stage of Europa League has already been released.

“A while ago I talked to Spartak. He is already free and maybe he will avoid administrative punishment. Armenians are very beloved in “Arsenal”, ARMENPRESS reports head of “First Armenian Front” fan club Seroj Janjoyan informs.

During the match an fan holding the flag of Artsakh (Karabakh) and wearing a T-shirt with Monte Melkonyan’s image entered the stadium. The security officers took him out.

Arsenal won Qarabağ 1-0. Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan did not play during that match.

Photo by Getty Images

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan