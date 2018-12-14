Some roads difficult to pass in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on December 14, as of 11:00, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed, and the Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

Clear ice is formed on Saravan-Zanger and Sotk-Karvachar highways.

Snowfalls are reported in Talin and Ashtarak towns of Aragatsotn province.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires while travelling to provinces.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan